Speech to Text for Former Vigo County Schools employee continues to challenge how much restitution he owes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

foul play. a former vigo county schools employee contnues to challenge how much restitution he owes the corporation. the court of appeals set a hearing for april 24. that will take place in chicago. franklin fennell has been arguing his restitution since his sentencing last april. a judge ordered him to pay 110-thousand dollars in restitution. fennell's lawyer says there wasn't proper procedure in confirming the amount. they also want a review