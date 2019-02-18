Clear

Former Vigo County Schools employee continues to challenge how much restitution he owes

Fennell's lawyer says there wasn't proper procedure in confirming the amount.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 12:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 12:44 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

foul play. a former vigo county schools employee contnues to challenge how much restitution he owes the corporation. the court of appeals set a hearing for april 24. that will take place in chicago. franklin fennell has been arguing his restitution since his sentencing last april. a judge ordered him to pay 110-thousand dollars in restitution. fennell's lawyer says there wasn't proper procedure in confirming the amount. they also want a review
