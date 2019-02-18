Speech to Text for Magnetic North Pole On The Move
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
also today - funeral services will be held for navy machinist tyler clidienst. Clidienst grew up in sullivan, indiana. he was stationed in norfolk, virginia when he died in the hospital. he was escorted home friday night. governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff in sullivan county today from sunrise to sunset. services are today at noon at the westside church of christ.
an autopsy is scheduled for today on a body found in clinton, indiana. indiana state police say the body is of 56-year-old jeanne stern. stern was found in the water near riverside cemetery saturday night. investigators tell news 10 they do not suspect foul play at this time.
again today - crews will be searching the wabash river. that's where a man reportedly jumped into the water late wednesday last week. sadly there have been no new developments. news 10 was allowed to go along on their search over the weekend. officers shows us how they use sonar to aid their search.
happening today --- a few moves at the state level that could help hoosier foster kids. One is a hearing for senate bill 398. it would provide more funding for foster parents who decide to adopt their foster child. advocates say the current system is preventing families from affording to do so. the other move is to push a summer study session on the "cans" score. it's how d-c-s currently decides how much funding a foster family gets for their child. advocates say the "cans" score isn't an accurate way to decide funding.