All You Need to Know for Monday

happening today - a community says goodbye to a teen killed in a crash. the vigo county sheriff's deputy told news 10 that it was a single car crash. it happened just before midnight thursday near curry drive and sullivan place. that's in southern vigo county. deputies believe speeding was a factor. the crash claimed the life of 17 year old jenna perrelle. news 10's lacey clifton is live at terre haute south vigo high school with more on services - and how perrelle is being remembered. alia, jon - jenna perrelle was a junior here at south. we're told softball was one of her passions. we met with softball coach donnie cottrell. he was perrelle's travel softball coach and a close family friend. he says everyone loved "jenna kay" including her friends and teammates. he says her nickname was j-k. and describes her as a "good kid" and a "goof-ball." <"she was the best. i mean she was a kid that had so much lief for her, had i mean, was doing great in school, excelling on the field and off the field. i just can't say enough good things about jenna kay. she's the reason, and a lot of people, she'll put a smile on your face any time. she was just a girl that just truly, truly cared for one another. it didn't matter the time of day if anybody, she would just give you everything she had."> coming up this afternoon - a celebration of life will take place at terre haute south vigo high school. it will happen inside the school's auditorium from noon until five. services will follow the visitation. reporting live in terre haute, lacey clifton, news 10.

also today - funeral services will be held for navy machinist tyler clidienst. Clidienst grew up in sullivan, indiana. he was stationed in norfolk, virginia when he died in the hospital. he was escorted home friday night. governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff in sullivan county today from sunrise to sunset. services are today at noon at the westside church of christ.

an autopsy is scheduled for today on a body found in clinton, indiana. indiana state police say the body is of 56-year-old jeanne stern. stern was found in the water near riverside cemetery saturday night. investigators tell news 10 they do not suspect foul play at this time.

again today - crews will be searching the wabash river. that's where a man reportedly jumped into the water late wednesday last week. sadly there have been no new developments. news 10 was allowed to go along on their search over the weekend. officers shows us how they use sonar to aid their search.

happening today --- a few moves at the state level that could help hoosier foster kids. One is a hearing for senate bill 398. it would provide more funding for foster parents who decide to adopt their foster child. advocates say the current system is preventing families from affording to do so. the other move is to push a summer study session on the "cans" score. it's how d-c-s currently decides how much funding a foster family gets for their child. advocates say the "cans" score isn't an accurate way to decide funding.