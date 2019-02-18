Clear

Cloudy, calm. Occasional flurries High: 34°

An upper-level disturbance in the area will keep clouds and the potential for flurries in the forecast for your Monday.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 6:35 AM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 6:39 AM

Monday: Cloudy, calm. Occasional flurries High: 34°

Monday Night: Clouds clear out, colder. Low: 20°

Tuesday: Variable clouds. Temperature near normal. High: 39°

Detailed Forecast: An upper-level disturbance in the area will keep clouds and the potential for flurries in the forecast for your Monday. Clouds look to continue into our Tuesday and by Tuesday night a front moving into the area will bring the chance for a wintry mix. A bit of snow and freezing rain look likely into the morning hours on Wednesday. This could may for tricky travel. Once temperatures begin to warm Wednesday, expect any precipitation to come as a rain. The one thing that caught our eye this morning is temperatures for the weekend. They look to climb into the low 50s.

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
