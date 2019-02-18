Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Cloudy, calm. Occasional flurries High: 34°

Monday Night: Clouds clear out, colder. Low: 20°

Tuesday: Variable clouds. Temperature near normal. High: 39°

Detailed Forecast: An upper-level disturbance in the area will keep clouds and the potential for flurries in the forecast for your Monday. Clouds look to continue into our Tuesday and by Tuesday night a front moving into the area will bring the chance for a wintry mix. A bit of snow and freezing rain look likely into the morning hours on Wednesday. This could may for tricky travel. Once temperatures begin to warm Wednesday, expect any precipitation to come as a rain. The one thing that caught our eye this morning is temperatures for the weekend. They look to climb into the low 50s.

