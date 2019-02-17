Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 11:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 11:42 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here is video from prairie creek park in vigo county. photojournalist jaren west captured these images this morning. mostly cloudy and cold conditions will continue through the night and lows will be in the upper 20's. tomorrow cloudy conditions will take over and it will clam through the day. temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and clouds will begin to move out tomorrow night. tomorrow night colder air will move in as well and temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees. mostly cloudy and cold conditions will continue through the night and lows will be in the upper 20's. tomorrow cloudy conditions will take over and it will clam through the day. temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and clouds will begin to move out tomorrow night. tomorrow night colder air will move in as well and temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees. mostly cloudy and cold conditions will continue through the night and lows will be in the upper 20's. tomorrow cloudy conditions will take over and it will clam through the day. temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and clouds will begin to move out tomorrow night. tomorrow night colder air will move in as well and temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees. mostly cloudy and cold conditions will continue through the night and lows will be in the upper 20's. tomorrow cloudy conditions will take over and it will clam through the day. temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and clouds will begin to move out tomorrow night. tomorrow night colder air will move in as well and temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees. good evening.. it's almost that special time of year in indiana.. the boys high school basketball state tournament tips off next week.. and the sectional opener will feature the here is video from prairie creek park in vigo county. photojournalist jaren west captured these images this morning. mostly cloudy and cold conditions will continue through the night and lows will be in the upper 20's. tomorrow cloudy conditions will take over and it will clam through the day. temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and clouds will begin to move out tomorrow night. tomorrow night colder air will move in as well and temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees. mostly cloudy and cold conditions will continue through the night and lows will be in the upper 20's. tomorrow cloudy conditions will take over and it will clam through the day. temperatures will rise to the mid 30's and clouds will begin to move out tomorrow night. tomorrow night colder air will move in as well and temperatures will drop to
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Cloudy start to the work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Monday services

Image

Search continues on Wabash River

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

HS Hoops Wrap

Image

Rivet to state

Image

Rose-Hulman senior day.

Image

Carl Nicks

Image

Indiana State vs. SIU

Image

WWII Veteran Celebrate 100th Birthday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property