Monday services

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 10:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

people people across the valley are preparing to say their final goodbyes to a terre haute teen. services for terre haute south junior jenna perrelle are tomorrow. perrelle died in a car accident thursday night. she was just 17-years-old. perrelle was a member of the south softball team. those who knew her well describe her as a "goof-ball" and say they'll miss her smile. a celebration of life is set for monday. it will take place inside the terre haute south vigo high school auditorium. that's from noon to 5. services will follow the visitation. also tomorrow... family and friends with gather to remember navy service member tyler clyde-enst. clyde-enst grew up in sullivan, indiana. he was stationed in norfolk, virginia when he died. he was escorted home friday night and visitation was yesterday. governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff in sullivan county tomorrow -- from sunrise to sunset. services are tomorrow at noon at the
