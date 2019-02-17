Speech to Text for Search continues on Wabash River

change." a community is searching for answers after a man jumped into the wabash river. but -- those efforts could soon be whinding down. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. crews have been searching the water eight hours a day since wednesday night. that's when witnesses told police they saw a person jump into the wabash river. news 10's garrett brown spent the day on the water with search crews to learn more about their efforts. it's new for you tonight at 10. < in a matter of seconds... you can be swept up and away in the wabash river. it can take even less time when the temperature falls. search crews have been working rain or shine to find a young man who jumped in water days ago. bystanders continue to stop by the wabash river to see if progress has been made on the search for been made on the search for a missing man. it's a situation that has many holding on to hope. "my heart melt. i was devastated for the family for their life. its unfortunate that its been this long but if we believe and have hope i feel that a miracle can come out." since wednesday -- indiana conservation officers have loaded up their boats to search along the wabash. these dedicated officers are specially trained for water recovery. "when there is some sort of water recovery be it individuals and people but also vehicles, safes, firearms, anything that another agency might need recovered out of the water this is something we focus on and train for on a regular basis." sunday these officers let me join them on their search. using sonar and dredging -- crews have searched more than thirty hours along a one mile stretch of the river. a task that has been difficult due to high water and debris. "you got a lot of stuff underneath the water that a person cant see that we have to not only sort though but work around as we're doing this process and try and make it even search and say that for certain that this body isnt anywhere in this area before we can move on." concerned citizens -- looking on -- say they're grateful to the search team... and still hoping for answers. "its really amazing it shows you that your not alone and that's what our community needs is we're not alone." with the river going down... search crews have begun going back over places already searched. crews will be back on the water monday. search efforts could be scaled back after that. back to you.> we have new information about another body recovered from the wabash river.