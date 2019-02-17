Clear
News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Wintry mix settling into the valley.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 9:34 AM
Updated: Feb. 17, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

today expect a wintry mix of mainly snow in the morning, turning to a rain snow mix by the afternoon. day time highs today top out at 35. tonight we'll hang onto a few rain showers, but then get mostly cloudy. overnight lows cold, down to 27. tomorrow a mostly cloudy sky through the day, but much more calm as day time highs top out at 34 degrees.
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
