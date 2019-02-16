Clear
HS Hoops Wrap

South Knox, Covington and Attica win.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 11:56 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 11:56 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

county.. **big game in **big game in knox county.. the spartans of south knox hosting washington.. **3rd quarter.. cross court pass from justin fickling to zach welage.. welage buries the three.. south knox ahead.. **then.. welage with the assist this time.. finds gage bobe in the corner for another three.. south knox up by 7 after 3.. **final seconds of the game.. washington down four. bryce browning gets the three off through the contact and it falls for the hatchets.. washington gets a chance late to inbound.. but they turn it over.. south knox holds on to win 52-50. **south vermillion back at home.. looking to stop the skid against covington.. **4th quarter.. brice gilman fires from deep.. and he hits it.. that's his 5th three of the game.. gives the wildcats a late lead.. **then.. connor vanlannan takes it to the hole.. an acrobatic finish makes it a one-point finish makes it a one-point south vee lead in the final minute.. **trojan ball with about 10 seconds to go.. it's inbounded to logan pinkerton.. he rises up for the mid-range jumper and he hits it!! a clutch shot from the sophomore seals a covington win.. wildcats no good at the buzzer and trojans win 52-51. **senior night at parke heritage.. the wolves hosting attica. **1st quarter.. jack gooch kicks it to logan white in the corner.. he knocks down the deep ball for the wolves early on.. **later.. ben lynk left unguarded up top.. he makes the ramblers pay for that mistake.. landon newnum led the wolves with 14 points.. but attica picks up the road win.. red ramblers get the dub.. 69-56..
