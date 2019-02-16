Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Rivet to state

Patriots beat University.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 11:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 11:55 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Rivet to state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and tonight.. the vincennes rivet girls basketball team with a shot to return to the state finals once again.. **2nd ranked rivet playing down at jasper in a class a semi-state battle with number 3.. university.. **early on.. blazers pressing.. caroline herman finds grace waggoner for the lay in and the foul.. patriots attacking early in this one.. **then.. 2nd quarter.. great pass inside by macee hamilton.. that's tia tolbert for the and-one.. patriots up 15 at the break.. **and they come out firing in the 2nd half.. waggoner burries the corner three to extend the patriot lead.. **4th quarter. university making a run. tolbert misses her lay up, but follows it.. gets the ball to waggoner.. jumper is good.. patriots back in front by double digits... **final minute of the game now. waggoner closes the door.. she comes up with the steal and the fast break.. a score on the other end ices it.. vincennes rivet beats university 61-50. the patriots are going back to state for the second straight year.. that's a big time accomplishment.. you'll hear from the patriots following the win.. that's later on tonight on news 10 nightwatch. << ...top of the ladder to get up to state. it's a great up to state. it's a great feeling.>> **big game in
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Wintry mix on the way for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HS Hoops Wrap

Image

Rivet to state

Image

Rose-Hulman senior day.

Image

Carl Nicks

Image

Indiana State vs. SIU

Image

WWII Veteran Celebrate 100th Birthday

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Deer in the city

Image

Body recovered from river

Image

Coach says he felt "shockwave through the heart” after teen died in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property