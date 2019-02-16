Speech to Text for Rivet to state

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and tonight.. the vincennes rivet girls basketball team with a shot to return to the state finals once again.. **2nd ranked rivet playing down at jasper in a class a semi-state battle with number 3.. university.. **early on.. blazers pressing.. caroline herman finds grace waggoner for the lay in and the foul.. patriots attacking early in this one.. **then.. 2nd quarter.. great pass inside by macee hamilton.. that's tia tolbert for the and-one.. patriots up 15 at the break.. **and they come out firing in the 2nd half.. waggoner burries the corner three to extend the patriot lead.. **4th quarter. university making a run. tolbert misses her lay up, but follows it.. gets the ball to waggoner.. jumper is good.. patriots back in front by double digits... **final minute of the game now. waggoner closes the door.. she comes up with the steal and the fast break.. a score on the other end ices it.. vincennes rivet beats university 61-50. the patriots are going back to state for the second straight year.. that's a big time accomplishment.. you'll hear from the patriots following the win.. that's later on tonight on news 10 nightwatch. << ...top of the ladder to get up to state. it's a great up to state. it's a great feeling.>> **big game in