Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman senior day.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on tonight on news 10 nightwatch. this rose-hulman women's squad has a very accomplished senior class.. they're a combined 88-18 over the last four years.. made two n-c-a-a d-3 tournament appearances.. and earned the program's first.. second and third h-c-a-c championships.. **rose-hulman playing its final home game of the regular season.. senior day against manchester.. **3rd quarter.. the sisters link up.. abby bromenschenkel inside to ally.. she beats the double team and banks it in for two.. engineers starting to get some separation.. **another key senior balling out in the 3rd.. taylor graham calls for the screen then goes the other way.. she scores at the rack.. graham went for 15.. **later.. ally bromenschenk el inside again.. she was scoring at will in the post.. 20 points for her.. rose-hulman rolls over manchester 71-41.. **terre haute north's charlie aimone part of the men's senior class honored at rose-hulman today.. they're in the 2nd game of a double header against the spartans.. **hot shooting start for the local guy.. aimone rattles in a smooth looking three to start things off for rose-hulman.. **then.. trey sykes driving baseline for the engineers.. a great dump off to john czarnecki.. the big man finishes in the paint.. rose-hulman ahead early on.. **but senior day was the charlie aimone show.. the terre haute kid buries another three.. aimone goes off for