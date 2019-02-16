Speech to Text for Carl Nicks

no communication.> before today's indiana state game.. the sycamores honored a legend of the program.. carl nicks had his number 22 jersey retired at hulman center.. nicks was part of that historic 1979 team that made a run to the national championship game.. he averaged 19 points per game that season.. which was his junior year.. as a senior.. nicks scored 27 a night.. he was taken by the denver nuggets in the 1980 n-b-a draft and played professionally for several years.. and with everything nicks has accomplished.. he says this moment is among his biggest moments.. < ...that's it. i can't ask for any more.>