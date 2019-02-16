Clear
Indiana State vs. SIU

Sycamores lose 79-57.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 11:51 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 11:51 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Indiana State vs. SIU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good evening.. indiana state basketball returns home this afternoon.. sycamores still looking to figure this thing out as the missouri valley season winds down... **i-s-u back at hulman center.. they're hosting a southern illinois team that already beat them once this season.. **playing in the post is crucial for the sycamores.. emondre rickman showing what he can do.. the monster two-handed slam.. he's trying to get indiana state moving after a slow start.. **speaking of slow starts.. this guy is overcoming his.. cooper neese fires.. rattles in the three.. the freshman has really picked up his game of late.. **he gets hot in the first half.. neese.. pull up triple.. he leads indiana state with 14 points.. **another freshman making a big impact.. that's deavion washington.. he's been working on this part of his game and it shows.. the terre haute south kid hits the three in the corner for indiana state.. **then just before halftime.. sycamores get the rebound.. it's saved by neese.. jordan barnes up the court.. fires at the buzzer.. and banks it in.. indiana state though.. down 12 at the half.. and couldn't fight back in it.. s-i-u hands the sycamores another missouri valley loss.. this time.. 79-57. < ...like coach said, we lost it in the first four minutes with that
