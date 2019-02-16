Speech to Text for WWII Veteran Celebrate 100th Birthday

a very special birthday was celebrated in terre haute today. world war two veteran earl cromwell turned 100 years old and he celebrated with a party! meals on wheels delivers food to area vets like cromwell. volunteers say they decided this special birthday should not be overlooked. "it's a wonderful thing. i didn't realize there'd be this many people here and i'm really surprised." cromwell's family came from all over to celebrate with him. party organizers say he's gotten more than 2-hundred