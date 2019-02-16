Speech to Text for Deer in the city

you may you may remember this scene. last week we told you about a deer crashing through two windows at a terre haute restaurant. many of you asked why a deer would even be in the city. new for you on nightwatch... we took your question to the experts. news 10 spoke with an urban wildlife biologist about this incident at taco casita. the restaurant is located along third street in terre haute. she says incidents like this one happen more than you think. jessica merkling says, "there's this big misconception that wild life, and specifically deer, don't do well in urban areas but it's actually quite the opposite. deer are really, really adaptable and so they survive and thrive really well in both rural and urban environments." environments." urban environments." she says -- if you see a deer in an urban area -- keep your distance. also... avoid feeding wild animals so they do not try to venture