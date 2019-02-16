Speech to Text for Body recovered from river

we have new information on a developing story out of clinton. that's where indiana state police confirm a body was recovered from the wabash river near riverside cemetery. they say the person is a female... and they do not suspect foul play at this time. according to i-s-p... the clinton police department was called to the scene saturday evening. i-s-p was then called in to assist with the investigation. an autopsy is scheduled for monday morning. that is when investigators say they hope to make a positive i-d. we will have updates for you