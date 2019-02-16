Speech to Text for Coach says he felt "shockwave through the heart” after teen died in accident

truly loved." a teen's tragic death is leaving a hole in hearts across terre haute tonight. now a close family friend and coach is remember the girl they lost. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. high school junior jenna perrelle died in a car accident thursday night. we have continuing coverage tonight on how her death is impacting those who knew her best. news 10 met with softball coach donnie cuh-trell this evening. he was perrelle's travel softball coach and a close family friend. he says everyone loved "jenna kay"... including her friends and teammates. he says her nickname was j-k... and she was a "good kid" and a "goof-ball." 15:54:31 - 15:55:01 "you know, i'm going to miss that smile that she had and it's just hard. it's hard for this family. i feel horrible. it's hard for a lot of girls that played with jenna and it's just really difficult for all of us right now. but i think with jk, knowing how she is and what she is, she's looking down upon us and she's smiling and i hope we can move forward, i really do." cuh-trell says community support has been