Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Coach says he felt "shockwave through the heart” after teen died in accident

Coach says he felt "shockwave through the heart” after teen died in accident

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 11:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Coach says he felt "shockwave through the heart” after teen died in accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

truly loved." a teen's tragic death is leaving a hole in hearts across terre haute tonight. now a close family friend and coach is remember the girl they lost. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. high school junior jenna perrelle died in a car accident thursday night. we have continuing coverage tonight on how her death is impacting those who knew her best. news 10 met with softball coach donnie cuh-trell this evening. he was perrelle's travel softball coach and a close family friend. he says everyone loved "jenna kay"... including her friends and teammates. he says her nickname was j-k... and she was a "good kid" and a "goof-ball." 15:54:31 - 15:55:01 "you know, i'm going to miss that smile that she had and it's just hard. it's hard for this family. i feel horrible. it's hard for a lot of girls that played with jenna and it's just really difficult for all of us right now. but i think with jk, knowing how she is and what she is, she's looking down upon us and she's smiling and i hope we can move forward, i really do." cuh-trell says community support has been
Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Wintry mix on the way for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HS Hoops Wrap

Image

Rivet to state

Image

Rose-Hulman senior day.

Image

Carl Nicks

Image

Indiana State vs. SIU

Image

WWII Veteran Celebrate 100th Birthday

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Deer in the city

Image

Body recovered from river

Image

Coach says he felt "shockwave through the heart” after teen died in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property