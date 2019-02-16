Speech to Text for Archery Competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can use the free service. students from across the valley are testing their skills with a bow and arrow. news 10's garrett brown told you earlier this week about how schools are including archery in physical education classes. today... some of those same students competed in a tournament in sullivan. news 10's garrett brown was there and has more. it's new for you at six. nearly 2-hundred kids from 18 area schools took aim during an archery tournament. sullivan elementary school hosted the competition. students as young as fourth graders... and as old as high school seniors took turns shooting from various distances. competitors earned individual and team awards. volunteers run the program with the help of community sponsors. many of these kids got their start -- learning about archery in their p-e class. parents say they're happy their kids are getting more involved. "this sport is so unique they don't have to be the fastest kid or the strongest kid. its kind of everybody else, theres no bench warmers. everybody gets the same playing time." "and i love to try to be my highest scores and i'm just looking forward to all the competitions in my future and trying to get better to get up to the next step." this event this event was a fundraiser for the sullivan archery after school program. but some of these participants will be going to the state competition. its put on by the indiana national archery in the schools program. that tournament will be taking place march ninth at the indianapolis