Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 7:00 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

safe. community partners went door to door today in terre haute. they installed new smoke detectors and spoke with families about fire prevention. the groups canvassed 12 points and the collett park area. organizers say they chose this area because there have been 17 house fires here in the last four years. the red cross estimates it responds to 64-thousand disasters each year and a majority of those are home fires. the american red cross... terre haute fire department... and a group called protect the precious worked together to sound the alarm. "we don't wanna lost anybody fire's are very ... do a lot of damage and we just can't stress enough that they need working smoke alarms." volunteers are needed for volunteers alarms." volunteers are needed for another canvassing day on march 2nd. if you'd like to help... contact the red cross. you can also reach out to the terre haute fire department if you need help with your smoke alarms.
