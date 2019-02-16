Speech to Text for Martin county suspect arrested after shooting at officer

the search the search for an armed and dangerous man is over. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. we have new information about a shooting in martin county. that's where the sheriff's office reports a suspect is in custody after the man shot at an officer. we told you on news 10 this morning... james maple the third was on the run. police say maple was involved in a shooting and fired multiple shots at an officer. this happened along mill road in shoals. officers later caught up with maple and took him into custody.