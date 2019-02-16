Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Martin county suspect arrested after shooting at officer

Martin county suspect arrested after shooting at officer

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 6:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 6:55 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Martin county suspect arrested after shooting at officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the search the search for an armed and dangerous man is over. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. we have new information about a shooting in martin county. that's where the sheriff's office reports a suspect is in custody after the man shot at an officer. we told you on news 10 this morning... james maple the third was on the run. police say maple was involved in a shooting and fired multiple shots at an officer. this happened along mill road in shoals. officers later caught up with maple and took him into custody.
Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 19°
Wintry mix on the way for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Archery Competition

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Martin county suspect arrested after shooting at officer

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center grew by three

Image

Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

Image

Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities

Image

Work being done on Towne South Plaza sign

Image

Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support