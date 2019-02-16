Speech to Text for Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

"a flu alert for you at this hour".. "restrictions are in place" at a southern indiana hospital. "good samaritan hospital".. "in vincennes".. is now asking visitors 'to stay home". "the restrictions" were put into place "yesterday". "health officials" are asking anyone under the age of "16" to avoid visiting the hospital. "they say".. children are extra vulnerable to the flu. "officals ask".. that "if" children must come to the hospital "they must wear a mask". "good samaritan says".. it is important to keep their patients.. and visitors "safe"