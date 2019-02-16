Clear

Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

Good Samaritan says it is important to keep their patients and visitors safe and healthy.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 1:39 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 1:39 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a flu alert for you at this hour".. "restrictions are in place" at a southern indiana hospital. "good samaritan hospital".. "in vincennes".. is now asking visitors 'to stay home". "the restrictions" were put into place "yesterday". "health officials" are asking anyone under the age of "16" to avoid visiting the hospital. "they say".. children are extra vulnerable to the flu. "officals ask".. that "if" children must come to the hospital "they must wear a mask". "good samaritan says".. it is important to keep their patients.. and visitors "safe"
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Robinson
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Casey
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
An OK Saturday, a Slippery Sunday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center grew by three

Image

Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital

Image

Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities

Image

Work being done on Towne South Plaza sign

Image

Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Melanie Boeglin

Image

Kent Chezem

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers