Speech to Text for Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities

on news 10 nightwatch. a local food bank now has a boost to help those in need. that's thanks to a large donation from "kroger." kroger donated over 4-thousand dollars to catholic charities this morning. the money is in addition to the donations the organization already recieves twice a week. it's a part of kroger's "zero hunger zero waste" initiative. the company will donate more than 400-thousand dollars by the end of the month to various