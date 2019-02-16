Speech to Text for Community members prepare to pay respects to Navy service member

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a community is paying tribute to a navy service member as he returns home for the final time. good evening and thank you for joining us tonight. tyler clyde-enst served in the united state's navy. he died earlier this month in virginia. tonight... he returned to where he was raised -- sullivan, indiana. new for you tonight on nightwatch... news 10 was there for that homecoming. less than an hour ago... the coach with tyler clyde-enst arrived at holmes memorial chapel in sullivan. clyde-enst died february 2nd in norfolk, virginia. that's where he was stationed as an aviation machinist. an escort travelled with clyde-enst from the indianapolis airport and through vigo county. the fire department displayed a garrison flag to welcome the service member home to sullivan. clyde-enst graduated from sullivan high school in 2006. a few years later he joined the navy. governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff in sullivan county until sunset monday. visitation is tomorrow at westside church of christ. that's from 2 to 6pm. services are