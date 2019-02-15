Speech to Text for Segment Three In The Paint

welcome back... vincennes lincoln trying to snap a two-game road losing streak.. the alices would like to knock off evansville memorial for the second year in a row.. **lincoln headed down south to the home of the tigers.. **first quarter.. what a pass from brody ruggles.. fakes with a step and sends it no-look to the corner.. that's torrence gillis who hits the three for the alices.. **then later.. it's ethan bushey.. he goes baseline.. waits for the defenders to miss and puts it in off the glass.. but it's a tough start for the alices.. memorial begins the game on a 29-5 run.. and that's hard to come back from.. lincoln gets beat on te road tonight at evansville memorial.. alices fall 87-65. for the second friday night in a row sullivan crossed the border over to illinois to play at lic school.... the arrows visited robinson.... ben pirtle drives and misses for sullivan but kevin figg doing the dirty work inside, call him mister clean....he had a double double, 31 points and 16 rebounds... sullivan leaves cade lassen open....the robinson maroon says thank you very much...he splashes home the three... love the hustle here by the arrows jackson shake...he misses, but follows his shot and scores on the putback...he's always hustling... sullivan had no one that could stop chance black....the robinson star scores over the defender...black went off for 35 points... robinson upsets sullivan 85-75..... time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... parke heritage with a glow theme riverton parke with a construction worker theme south vermillion with a blackout theme our subway play of the night goes to linton's tucker hayes... the three here by the sharpshooter is his 8th of the night to break a miners single game record for three's in a game... hayes now owns the schools single-game and all-time record for three pointers made.... time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... robinson - chance black - 35 points sullivan - kevin figg - 31 points, 16 rebounds linton tucker hayes - eight 3's.....26 points parke heritage - connor davis - 26 points north vermillion - trevor eppert - 19 points, 11 rebounds