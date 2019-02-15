Clear

Segment Three In The Paint

Robinson wins

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 11:46 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Segment Three In The Paint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... vincennes lincoln trying to snap a two-game road losing streak.. the alices would like to knock off evansville memorial for the second year in a row.. **lincoln headed down south to the home of the tigers.. **first quarter.. what a pass from brody ruggles.. fakes with a step and sends it no-look to the corner.. that's torrence gillis who hits the three for the alices.. **then later.. it's ethan bushey.. he goes baseline.. waits for the defenders to miss and puts it in off the glass.. but it's a tough start for the alices.. memorial begins the game on a 29-5 run.. and that's hard to come back from.. lincoln gets beat on te road tonight at evansville memorial.. alices fall 87-65. for the second friday night in a row sullivan crossed the border over to illinois to play at lic school.... the arrows visited robinson.... ben pirtle drives and misses for sullivan but kevin figg doing the dirty work inside, call him mister clean....he had a double double, 31 points and 16 rebounds... sullivan leaves cade lassen open....the robinson maroon says thank you very much...he splashes home the three... love the hustle here by the arrows jackson shake...he misses, but follows his shot and scores on the putback...he's always hustling... sullivan had no one that could stop chance black....the robinson star scores over the defender...black went off for 35 points... robinson upsets sullivan 85-75..... time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... parke heritage with a glow theme riverton parke with a construction worker theme south vermillion with a blackout theme our subway play of the night goes to linton's tucker hayes... the three here by the sharpshooter is his 8th of the night to break a miners single game record for three's in a game... hayes now owns the schools single-game and all-time record for three pointers made.... time now for the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... robinson - chance black - 35 points sullivan - kevin figg - 31 points, 16 rebounds linton tucker hayes - eight 3's.....26 points parke heritage - connor davis - 26 points north vermillion - trevor eppert - 19 points, 11 rebounds
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 9°
Brazil
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Marshall
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
An OK Saturday, a Slippery Sunday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment Three In The Paint

Image

Segment Two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

Melanie Boeglin

Image

Kent Chezem

Image

West Union Firefighter injured in house fire returns to work

Image

'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

Image

Township trustees voice concerns after recent house bills aim to remove positions

Image

Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

Image

Knox County Poor Farm may soon get new life

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers