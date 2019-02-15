Speech to Text for Segment Two In The Paint

welcome back welcome back to in the paint... northview was looking to knock of their county rival clay city for the fourth year in a row.... the knights hosted the eels.... clay city almost turns the ball over...instead jacob la--fair--ee connects from downtown.... eels were up 15-12 after a quarter... tyler hess would catch fire in the second quarter....the northview junior would knock down a couple of three's to give the knights the lead... kevi orpurt didn't call for rain tonight but it was raining three's in brazil.....caden cannon says 1-2-3....great kid, comes from a good family just say away from uncle jim.... northview misses but brevin cooper gets the board and pulls off the left handed reverse... cooper had 22.... look at this drive by caleb swearingen.....he just throws it up and gets the friendly bounce for two.....caleb had 10... northview wins 67-57......the knights beat the eels for the fourth straight time... case} with a win tonight.. barr-reeve would clinch its 6th straight blue chip conference championship.. **the class 1-a.. 2nd-ranked vikings go on the road at vincennes rivet.. **two point game in the 2nd quarter.. barr-reeve's brycen graber goes inside and fades away from the hoop.. that's a smooth look extend the viking lead.. **and that's a part of a barr-reeve run.. gabe gladish from the corner.. that's automatic.. suddenly the two-point lead has ballooned to nine.. **patriots trying to stop it.. colten mouzin fights inside.. he has to beat pretty much everybody on defense for barr-reeve.. and he gets it done.. **but the vikings would turn it on.. later in the quarter.. quentin yoder.. a big time board.. and a big time bucket.. the senior goes to the line and converts the and-one.. barr-reeve's domination continues in the blue chip conference.. the vikings defeat vincennes rivet 51-33.. for the 6th year in a row.. barr-reeve is the champion of the blue chip.. **bloomfield looking for a 4th straight win.. cardinals travel to north knox.. **bloomfield up in the 2nd half.. luke oliphant's shot rolls out.. but he gets a tip from the teammate and follows it for the putback.. **but north knox is not giving up in this one.. an errant pass finds it's way to carter shaw.. the senior races down the floor and lays it in for the warrior score.. **4th quarter.. turner royal fights inside for the cardinals and he knocks down the mid-range jumper.. this game is all bloomfield.. **later.. andrew shelton goes around the defender.. throws on a little comeback move and converts down low.. bloomfield picks up win number four in a row.. cardinals down north knox 56-33.. after a slow start to the season south vermillion has won five of their last six to get above the 500 mark.... the wildcats hosted riverton parke in a wrc showdown.... fourth quarter...south vermillion senior bryce mic-lish drives, takes the contact for the hoop and harm... bj hopton is a good point guard....the rp junior is always sharing the ball...he finds garrett lawson for the and one..... look at hopton sharing again, i know his dad taught him that...brandon hazzard two of his 20.... riverton parke wins 61-53....the panthers get their first win over the wildcats since 2014...congrats to rp on winning the backroads trophy for the first time in five years.... parke heritage had a home wrc game against seeger... the wolves get the ball to their scoring machine....landon newnum knows what to do with it...nice take landon.... it appears defense was optional tonight for seeger...newnum again scores off the drive... off the in bounds....parke heritage goes to connor davis....the talented sophomore spins and takes it to the tin... later newnum with a laser pass to davis for the layup.....davis had 26.... parke heritage puts up 72 in an 18 point home win.... still to come we'll let you know if vincennes lincoln could pull the upset at evansville memorial... and we had a indiana-illinois border showdown between sullivan and robinson... highlights from those games, are coming up next on in the paint... case}