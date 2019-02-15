Speech to Text for Segment One In The Paint

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10-13 on the season.... time now for some high school hoops..... we had some really good games on the schedule tonight.... several conference titles are on the line.. and teams like barr-reeve, bloomfield and south vermillion trying to stay red hot.. another team trying to continue its success.. linton needs a win tonight to lock up its 6th swiac title in the last seven years.. that's impressive.. especially when you consider the miners had never won the conference before 2013.. **the 9th ranked team in class 2-a.. linton hosting north central... **to the 2nd quarter we go.. tucker hayes makes a nice move in the corner.. gets open for a three ball. that's his seventh triple of the game.. it ties the school record for most treys in a contest... **final minute of the half.. lincoln hale with the block.. he takes it the other way and lays it in.. this thing is all linton early on.. **3rd quarter.. hayes on the give and go.. he thinks about the three.. wanting that record.. but he drives baseline and lays it in instead... **but no worries.. next possession, linton on the break.. hale to hayes..and that's a record-setting three.. tucker hayes sets a new linton single-game mark with eight three pointers in game.. he'd go to the bench shortly after.. linton-stockton rolling over north central 84-26.. the miners once again champions of the swiac.. **elsewhere.. north daviess on the road.. cougars at w-r-v.. **1st quarter.. great court vision from tanner denham.. threads the pass to shaun gibson for the lay-in.. **cougars thought that play looked nice.. so they give it a try.. shom berry a nice pass to jack townsend.. he scores 2 of his 18 in this one... **later.. wolverines work the ball into the paint for blaine patterson. he knocks down the turnaround jumper.. and w-r-v trailing by just two points.. **but cougars playing with great pace.. townsend launches a half court pass to jack winiger right underneath the rim.. he finishes with a double double in this one.. 10 points.. 10 boards.. north daviess goes on to secure the win.. cougars beat the wolverines on the road.. 45-33 the final.. **terre haute south still looking for its first conference indiana win this season.. braves hoping to find it at southport.. **early on.. check out the range from cordell hanes.. he fires from n-b-a range.. maybe deeper.. i think he might have shot it from terre haute.. that's a big time three.. **late 1st quarter.. braves going to the rim.. first effort is too strong.. but noah boyce cleans up the glass and beats the buzzer on the putback.. it was just a two-point game at the end of the 1st.. but the cardinals pull away.. terre haute south falls once again.. this time 65-50 at the hands of southport.. state ranked barr-reeve and bloomfield were in action, we have highlights from both their games along with the hoops highlights from the night in parke and vermillion county... and clay county bragging rights were on the line between northview and clay city... find out who won, when in the paint returns....