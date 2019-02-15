Speech to Text for Melanie Boeglin

good evening... we'll get to our high we'll get to good evening... we'll get to our high school hoops portion of in the paint in just a moment.... but first we're starting the show with a special ceremony that took place tonight in terre haute for the best women's basketball player i've covered in my 16 years in the tv business... the best women's basketball player in indiana state history was honored tonight at the hulman center.... isu retired melanie boeglin's number 22 jersey....the former terre haute south star the first women's basketball player in isu history to have her number retired..... the 2006 isu grad was a four-time mvc honooree....she also earned mvc player of the year and defensive player of the year honors... she holds 10 school records....during her four years the sycamores went 88-36 and made the wnit three times... mel can't believe her jersey will now hang in the rafters at the hulman center with one of the greatest basketball player ever , in former sycamore great larry bird...