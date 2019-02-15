Speech to Text for Kent Chezem

the loogootee boys basketball team will be in action tonight, they lions play at northeast dubois.... when loogootee plays they'll be without head coach kent cheese-- um... the school released a statement today to sports 10 saying coach has been put on administrative leave from teching and coaching... pending an investigation into an incident that took place after loogootee's february 8th game against mitchell... loogootee schools say further action coach cheese=um will depend on the results of the investigation and will be consist with loogootee school corporation board policy... cheese-um is in his fourth year at loogootee, the lions are seven and 12 this year.... the lions are 54-43 overall with them....in 2017 he guided them to a sectional championship... in 25 years cheese-um has a 318-243 overall record... saturday the indiana state men's basketball team will try to