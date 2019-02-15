Speech to Text for West Union Firefighter injured in house fire returns to work

a name. a firefighter injured in a huge house fire in illinois is back to work. the fire happened at a home in west union last november. four firefighters were hurt when part of the porch collapsed. "phillip mccammon" was airlifted to the hospital. he was treated for a fractured hip...and a dislocated elbow. news 10 caught up with him today. he says he's healing well.... and he's developing healthier habits. "my life has changed a lot for a good reason. and i wish it hadn't happened because it was tramatic. but i'm glad it did because it opened my eyes a lot." mccammon says he's getting back to being comfortable with his field