Speech to Text for 'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

this time of year can be very stressful for high school seniors. they're deciding where they want to attend college...or other avenues for their future. a survey by standford university showed 44-percent of teens say they feel a "stong pressure" to succeed. and that pressure is felt more often by girls than boys. news 10's jordan kudisch found one girl in martinsville, illinois who knows the pressure first hand. new for you tonight at 6... jordan shares her story. < "i sat down today here at martinsville junior senior high school. i actually got to present at career day and during that presentation i learned from students that a few of them feel pressure to become successful." mallory price is one of those students. she's a senior at martinsville. and it's her goal to get out of the small town she's from and become successful. "im the first one to apply there." she's received an acceptance letter from lincoln trail college. but that didn't come easy to her. "i feel like school is the job. if you're not in school you're at your job or you're at sports...that's all my job and i work hard for it, just like i work hard for my job in town." she says she's constantly under pressure.. "getting those scholarships done on time, getting the applications done on time, making sure you're in every club that's possible." and the last thing she wants it to be perceived a failure. "i don't like disappointment..i feel like i've been disappointed by a lot of people before." but no matter how hard the work gets she's willing to do what it takes... her teacher kristen morrison wants the same for price. and hopes career day helped push her students in the right direction. sot: kristen "showing them that there's so much more out there that they can do then what they see in our small community." i asked price if she thought it was possible for her to make it out of this town.. and her answer surprised me.. "honestly, no. but if i work my way and talk to the right people...yes...yes if i don't stick around i think i will." in martinsville, illinois. jordan kudisch. news 10.