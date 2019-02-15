Clear

'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

A career day was held at Martinsville Junior Senior High School where students were introduced to different career paths. One student voiced her concerns for her future.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 7:58 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 7:58 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this time of year can be very stressful for high school seniors. they're deciding where they want to attend college...or other avenues for their future. a survey by standford university showed 44-percent of teens say they feel a "stong pressure" to succeed. and that pressure is felt more often by girls than boys. news 10's jordan kudisch found one girl in martinsville, illinois who knows the pressure first hand. new for you tonight at 6... jordan shares her story. < "i sat down today here at martinsville junior senior high school. i actually got to present at career day and during that presentation i learned from students that a few of them feel pressure to become successful." mallory price is one of those students. she's a senior at martinsville. and it's her goal to get out of the small town she's from and become successful. "im the first one to apply there." she's received an acceptance letter from lincoln trail college. but that didn't come easy to her. "i feel like school is the job. if you're not in school you're at your job or you're at sports...that's all my job and i work hard for it, just like i work hard for my job in town." she says she's constantly under pressure.. "getting those scholarships done on time, getting the applications done on time, making sure you're in every club that's possible." and the last thing she wants it to be perceived a failure. "i don't like disappointment..i feel like i've been disappointed by a lot of people before." but no matter how hard the work gets she's willing to do what it takes... her teacher kristen morrison wants the same for price. and hopes career day helped push her students in the right direction. sot: kristen "showing them that there's so much more out there that they can do then what they see in our small community." i asked price if she thought it was possible for her to make it out of this town.. and her answer surprised me.. "honestly, no. but if i work my way and talk to the right people...yes...yes if i don't stick around i think i will." in martinsville, illinois. jordan kudisch. news 10. > price says she wants to make a difference. make a she wants to price says > 10. > price says she wants to make a difference. as of right now martinsville junior-senior high school does not know if they'll have does not know
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
An OK Saturday, a Slippery Sunday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Union Firefighter injured in house fire returns to work

Image

'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

Image

Township trustees voice concerns after recent house bills aim to remove positions

Image

Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

Image

Knox County Poor Farm may soon get new life

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

Image

Treating a Cold vs the Flu - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers