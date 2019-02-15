Speech to Text for Township trustees voice concerns after recent house bills aim to remove positions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

field responsibilites. local township leaders can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their positions are safe for this year. indiana lawmakers voted "against" a house bill eliminating township advisory boards. a 2007 report suggested getting rid of townships all together. since then.. lawmakers have taken steps to try to make that a reality. news 10s garrett brown is live in pierson township. he has more on how your local government is fighting to keep your townships alive. this volunteer fire department is funded with the help of pierson township. a township which has on edge for these past few weeks. that's as one house bill threated to remove its advisory board. < rick long is the trustee of the lost creek township. for weeks local officials like long have been voicing opposition to house bill 16-50. the bill would've removed township advisory boards.. leaving trustees to handle all township business. "whose going to oversee our expenses and our funds. whos going to oversee me to make sure we're doing it correctly. so they were happy to see it was defeated." represenatives voted down that bill earlier this week. this wasn't the first attempt to get rid of township positions. some feel getting rid of the boards would be the first step in eliminating townships altogether. "we are the eyes and ears of our local area. people come to us and we listen to them and if you move this thing to the county, the county office is eight to four." house representative bob heaton voted in favor of the bill. he says there have been many issues with the township system. heaton wants to see that changed. "but you've got a lot of fraud , corruption in bigger townships but all over. we've got to take a look at that." trustees like long hope the state will take a closer look at their efforts and how they can improve. instead of removing a vital resource from the community. "the best government is the local government t closest to the people. cause i believe there can be improvements in any government office, in any private industry. but lets take our time and make sure we're doing it correctly and whats best for the township and its people." > there are a few other house bills still up for discussion at the state house that would affect townships. one of those being passing cemetery ownership and maintenance to the county. reporting live in pierson township. garrett brown news 10. tonight a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. north wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. saturday sunny, with a high near 38. east northeast wind around 9 mph. saturday night snow showers likely after 1am, mixing with freezing rain after 5am. increasing clouds, with a low around 27. east wind around 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. weather forecast for next few days.. what's ahead, in the full forecast coming up work is being done on the towne being done on work is coming up forecast coming