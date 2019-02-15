Speech to Text for Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

10. several unsuspecting shoppers got a pleasant surprise today. "you're quite welcome!" they were on the receiving end of random acts of kindness. two wabash valley groups -- casa and the garrett sand's kindness project -- joined forces to spread a little cheer. group members set up in baesler's market in terre haute. they offered shopper's free coffee... donuts... and even paid for groceries. "really good 'cause people don't do that, you know so it was really good." casa and the kindness project surprised shoppers throughout the day... starting at six this morning. the fun just wrapped up. you can hear more from grateful shoppers tonight on