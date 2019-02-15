Clear

Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

Several unsuspecting shoppers got a pleasant surprise Friday. They were on the receiving end of random acts of kindness.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 7:01 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10. several unsuspecting shoppers got a pleasant surprise today. "you're quite welcome!" they were on the receiving end of random acts of kindness. two wabash valley groups -- casa and the garrett sand's kindness project -- joined forces to spread a little cheer. group members set up in baesler's market in terre haute. they offered shopper's free coffee... donuts... and even paid for groceries. "really good 'cause people don't do that, you know so it was really good." casa and the kindness project surprised shoppers throughout the day... starting at six this morning. the fun just wrapped up. you can hear more from grateful shoppers tonight on
Terre Haute
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
An OK Saturday, a Slippery Sunday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

Image

Township trustees voice concerns after recent house bills aim to remove positions

Image

Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

Image

Knox County Poor Farm may soon get new life

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

Image

Treating a Cold vs the Flu - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers