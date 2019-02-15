Speech to Text for Knox County Poor Farm may soon get new life

told of any announcements. a historical knox county building has been in disrepair for some time.. you can see broken glass and destroyed walls inside. but now its care could be in new hands. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in knox county tonight.. he talked with county leaders... and a person looking to buy the property. gary joins us now with more on what it would take to get the property up-to-code. knox county commisioners are looking to get a five hundred thousand dollar grant. the goal is to fix issues at the knox county poor farm. however one investor says he is ready to make those fixes now. <the knox county poor farm has been standing since the late 1800's. county officals hope grant funding can make significant improvements. "if we don't do this, nothing is going to happen to it. if the commisioners don't take this on and make this happen no one else can." one investor seems to disagree. adam kimmel is a historical preservationist from pennsylvania. recently kimmel posted a video on social media addressing the building. "i'm speaking directly to the residents of vincennes indiana and the surroudning areas. for the last six months i have been negotiating with your commisioners on a historic icon." today i spoke with kimmel via skype. he says he has big plans for the poor farm. "basically the best way to look at it is a living museum. turn it into a time capsule and capture the turn of the century and allow people to experience that." kimmel says he has been working with the county for months. his plan is to invest his money to make the needed repairs. "what i'm telling them is, you give me this today and we're in there with a group. we're working on it." however hinkle says it is important for the county to fix the facility first. "to me, once we get the building cleaned up and fixed on the outside. then we can really start trying to sell it or shop it out." > hinkle says there have already been a number of interested parties for the facility. live in knox county, gary brian news