Clear

Friday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 6:38 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. tonight a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. north wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. saturday sunny, with a high near 38. east northeast wind around 9 mph. saturday night snow showers likely after 1am, mixing with freezing rain after 5am. increasing clouds, with a low around 27. east wind around 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. a high school
Terre Haute
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
An OK Saturday, a Slippery Sunday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

Image

Township trustees voice concerns after recent house bills aim to remove positions

Image

Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

Image

Knox County Poor Farm may soon get new life

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

Image

Treating a Cold vs the Flu - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers