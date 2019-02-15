Speech to Text for Friday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. tonight a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and 11pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. north wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 20%. saturday sunny, with a high near 38. east northeast wind around 9 mph. saturday night snow showers likely after 1am, mixing with freezing rain after 5am. increasing clouds, with a low around 27. east wind around 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. a high school