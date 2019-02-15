Clear

Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office released new information on a fatal crash in Vigo County.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue to following breaking news this evening. we're learning more about the victim in a deadly car crash. we told you at 5 the victim was 17-year old jenna perrelle. deputies say the crash happened just before midnight. it happened at curry drive and sullivan place in the southern part of the county. just an hour ago--- police gave us the name of the victim. news 10's richard solomon is live from terre haute south high school... he has the very latest... i'm live outside terre haute south high school. the school community here is in mourning today. jenna perrelle was a junior here at south. she was 17-years-old. the crash involved one car. police say the were other people in the car. they have since been released from the hospital. police are not releasing information about them at this time. the vigo county sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing. but investigators say speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. they do not believe drugs nor alcohol were involved. we've just learned students will have a chance to gather tomorrow. the south media center will be open from 4 until 6 in the evening. they can share memories. there will also be counselors available to talk to students. the principal says students may also decide to organize vigils. news 10 will keep you posted with anymore information. reporting in vigo county i'm news 10s richard solomon.
Terre Haute
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
An OK Saturday, a Slippery Sunday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'I don't like disappointment' One local girl says about her potential for the future

Image

Township trustees voice concerns after recent house bills aim to remove positions

Image

Shoppers surprised with random acts of kindness

Image

Knox County Poor Farm may soon get new life

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

Image

Treating a Cold vs the Flu - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers