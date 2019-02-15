Speech to Text for Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

we continue to following breaking news this evening. we're learning more about the victim in a deadly car crash. we told you at 5 the victim was 17-year old jenna perrelle. deputies say the crash happened just before midnight. it happened at curry drive and sullivan place in the southern part of the county. just an hour ago--- police gave us the name of the victim. news 10's richard solomon is live from terre haute south high school... he has the very latest... i'm live outside terre haute south high school. the school community here is in mourning today. jenna perrelle was a junior here at south. she was 17-years-old. the crash involved one car. police say the were other people in the car. they have since been released from the hospital. police are not releasing information about them at this time. the vigo county sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing. but investigators say speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. they do not believe drugs nor alcohol were involved. we've just learned students will have a chance to gather tomorrow. the south media center will be open from 4 until 6 in the evening. they can share memories. there will also be counselors available to talk to students. the principal says students may also decide to organize vigils. news 10 will keep you posted with anymore information. reporting in vigo county i'm news 10s richard solomon.