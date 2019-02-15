Speech to Text for "Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

growing "bullying".. "bullying".. is a growing issue inside schools "nationwide". however.. "1"-wabash valley school.. is stepping-up "to take on the problem". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. is "live" in vincennes. he tells us.. how "a pediatrician" is helping students. "gary"... //////// susie... "1" in "4" students say they have been bullied in the united states alone. that's according to stopbullying.gov. that's a statistic teachers here in vincennes are working to fight. the samaritan center hosted dr. michael goodman today at vincennes rivet. goodman spoke to students from rivet as well as flaget. goodman is a pediatrician at riley hospital. he was also born with "treacher collins syndrome". treacher collins affects development of bones and tissues in the face. today.. goodman spoke with students about his condition and how it affected his time in school. goodman has been visiting schools around the state for a little more than a year. he says that bullying is a problem that teachers and parents rarely see. //////// "maybe a bigger problem then people realize. because i think, a lot of what i experienced in terms of bullying, was not when teachers were around. it was in the hallways. it was on the bus. it was in the classroom before class started." ///////// i got the chance to speak with some students today about bullying. at six oclock i'll have what they have to say about the problem and what needs to be done to fix it. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. ///////