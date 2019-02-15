Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Federal workers right here in the Wabash Valley are reacting to the news out of Washington, D.C. that an agreement has been reached to avoid another government shutdown.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 8:39 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 8:39 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

national emergency declaration. federal workers right here in the wabash valley are reacting to the news out of washington tonight. some are actually in d-c... they've been working there all week to get lawmakers to make a deal and avoid another shutdown. news 10's heather good spoke with one federal employee and has more from our newsroom. < over the past several weeks... news 10 has shared stories from workers at the terre haute federal prison complex. roughly 7-hundred people work there and they had to go without pay during the last shutdown. steve markle is one of those employees. he is also the treasurer for a-f-g-e local 720 -- the union representing employees at the terre haute prison complex. markle has been in washington, d.c. this week... sharing his experience with lawmakers and urging them to work together so 8-hundred thousand federal workers across the country do not have to go without pay -- again. i spoke with markle over the phone and he says he met with 28 lawmakers including representatives rodney davis and larry bucshon. markle says he stressed how the last shutdown impacted families right here in the wabash valley... and the need for a deal. treasurer for afge local 720/regional legislative coordinator steve markle says, "i think it's important for the members of congress to work together. it's not up to us to say what is fair or what is not fair. the important part for us is funding the federal government and making it where federal law enforcement officers can go to work safely every single day and not have to worry about whether or not they're going to get paid or when they're going to get paid." with the government funded... markle says he -- and others like him -- can move on to "more normal business" like pushing for additional funds to maintain the prison complex and to hire more people. markle says -- a common response in dealing with these lawmaker -- was they wanted to hear from you -- the people in their districts -- about what you want from them. markle says that is one way you can still help. in the newsroom, heather good,
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 10°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Cooler air arrives, minor snow chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

"Winter Mystery" Theater Wabash Activity Center February 21st, 7:30pm

Image

Excessive rain can damage area fields

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Light afternoon snow possible especially south. High: 32°

Image

THN HOWE

Image

Craig Porter THS

Image

Hey Kevin February 14th

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Art for my Heart kicks off in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers