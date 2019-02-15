Speech to Text for Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

national emergency declaration. federal workers right here in the wabash valley are reacting to the news out of washington tonight. some are actually in d-c... they've been working there all week to get lawmakers to make a deal and avoid another shutdown. news 10's heather good spoke with one federal employee and has more from our newsroom. < over the past several weeks... news 10 has shared stories from workers at the terre haute federal prison complex. roughly 7-hundred people work there and they had to go without pay during the last shutdown. steve markle is one of those employees. he is also the treasurer for a-f-g-e local 720 -- the union representing employees at the terre haute prison complex. markle has been in washington, d.c. this week... sharing his experience with lawmakers and urging them to work together so 8-hundred thousand federal workers across the country do not have to go without pay -- again. i spoke with markle over the phone and he says he met with 28 lawmakers including representatives rodney davis and larry bucshon. markle says he stressed how the last shutdown impacted families right here in the wabash valley... and the need for a deal. treasurer for afge local 720/regional legislative coordinator steve markle says, "i think it's important for the members of congress to work together. it's not up to us to say what is fair or what is not fair. the important part for us is funding the federal government and making it where federal law enforcement officers can go to work safely every single day and not have to worry about whether or not they're going to get paid or when they're going to get paid." with the government funded... markle says he -- and others like him -- can move on to "more normal business" like pushing for additional funds to maintain the prison complex and to hire more people. markle says -- a common response in dealing with these lawmaker -- was they wanted to hear from you -- the people in their districts -- about what you want from them. markle says that is one way you can still help. in the newsroom, heather good,