Speech to Text for "Winter Mystery" Theater Wabash Activity Center February 21st, 7:30pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the wabash activity center, 5th & poplar in terre haute at 7:30 pm. we will be peforming "winter mystery", which will include episodes of "suspense", and "o miss brooks", along with a musical segment. tickets are only $10 for adults and $6 for children. refrsehments are available. 232-3245 facebook > > facebook 232-3245 facebook >