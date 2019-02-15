All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now - a bill to prevent the government shutdown is awaiting president trump's signature. the house and senate passed the spending bill. it includes just a fraction of the funding president trump had requested for a wall along the mexican border. the white house says mister trump will sign the budget bill into law and then declare a national emergency. that would allow federal money to be redirected toward building a border wall. stay with news 10 for the latest developments from the white house. cbs's nancy cordes is following the story, and will have much more at the top of the hour on on cbs this morning.

the illinois house of representatives has passed a bill raising the state's minimum wage to 15-dollar an hour. this is story we told you about earlier this week. news 10's abby kirk is live in marshall, illinois this morning how some residents could be in for a pay raise. jon--- senate bill one passed yesterday---with no amendments. the debate lasted for about "2" hours. minimum wage in illinois is currently 8-25 an hour. the bill would raise it by a dollar-75 next year. it would continue to increase by one dollar until the year 20-25. supporters said state residents need the raise in order to survive. opponents said it would make a mess of the state's finances. the bill goes to the desk of governor--- j-b pritzker ---for signature. he has indicated that he will sign the legislation.

again today - terre haute police detectives will be combing through electronic equipment from a home in terre haute. detectives say the i-p address from that home is where the social media threat originated. officers found 3 adults and 3 juveniles living there. we're still working to find out if any of the kids go to south. in a press conference yesterday - police chief shawn keen told reporters...officers checked the home for firearms. they did "not" find any. but they confiscated all electronic equipment inside to see if they could narrow down who is responsible for the threat. police say that process will take some time. we should note, there are no suspects at this time. the family we mentioned is only being questioned. school will not be in session today or monday. these two days were scheduled as "off" days.

in just a few hours - crews will be back out searching for a man who jumped into the wabash river. news 10 learned a man went to police about this situation wednesday night. he believes his son is the person who jumped into the river the father gave police information regarding the man. he said his son's jacket was found on the river bank and had his initials inside. crews are searching the bottom of the river bed for the body with sonar technology.

the clay community school corporation will begin taking bids next month for new synthetic turf for the northview high school football field. that was announced at last night's board meeting. the controversial project comes with a price tag of around a million dollars. school leaders previously voted to use rainy day funds to pay for the project.