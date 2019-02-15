Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Light afternoon snow possible especially south. High: 32°

Friday night: Evening snow possible, especially south. Minor accumulations. Low: 20°

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Somewhat warmer. High: 39°

Detailed Forecast: A cold front exiting the area looks to keep the sky somewhat unsettled for your Friday. While brief high pressure will give us some sunshine early in the day, clouds look to increase for the afternoon and there's a slight chance for snow to go along with it. The main track of Friday's snow looks to be in the southernmost areas of the News 10 viewing area. By Friday evening, some minor accumulations could begin developing. The maximum snowfall amount in these places looks to be less than an inch. Brief sunshine returns Saturday, but another quick moving system will try to deliver some more snow by the morning on Sunday.

