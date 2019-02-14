Speech to Text for THN HOWE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... terre haute north boys basketball is playing some good basketball, their 11-3 in their last 14 games... tonight though the patriots faced one of their toughest test of the season... north hosted 2a, seventh ranked terre haute north.... a young fan on hand showing off his flossing skills...i think our own patrece dayton should try this during the newscast.... dalton sturm good on the three. north down 29-23 in the second quarter... howe would end the first half with a big three....they'd take a 10-point lead into break..... third quarter....great give and go by north...braden edington to shelby sykes who goes back to edington for a layup..... michael dunagan is known as a shooter...the north senior though shows he can put the ball on the floor..he takes the contact and still scores at the rim.... howe shows why their one of the top teams in 2a, they win 77-63 at terre haute north... it hasn't taken long for former