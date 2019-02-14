Speech to Text for Craig Porter THS

it hasn't taken long for former terre haute south basketball star craig porter to make a name for himself at the college level... the vincennes university freshman has been invted to j-a 45..... it's a summer showcase event that takes place in july for the top 45 junior college players in the nation..... the vu coaching staff is expecting porter to receive interest from d1 mid-major schools for the class of 2020.... the freshman has started 17 games this year for the second ranked trail blazers. porter is averaging 8 points per game....he leads vu in blocked shots, is second in assist and third