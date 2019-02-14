Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Craig Porter THS

Former THS star one of top JUCO players in nation

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 10:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Craig Porter THS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it hasn't taken long for former terre haute south basketball star craig porter to make a name for himself at the college level... the vincennes university freshman has been invted to j-a 45..... it's a summer showcase event that takes place in july for the top 45 junior college players in the nation..... the vu coaching staff is expecting porter to receive interest from d1 mid-major schools for the class of 2020.... the freshman has started 17 games this year for the second ranked trail blazers. porter is averaging 8 points per game....he leads vu in blocked shots, is second in assist and third
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THN HOWE

Image

Craig Porter THS

Image

Hey Kevin February 14th

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Art for my Heart kicks off in Terre Haute

Image

'More than 40% of people don't know about Auschwitz..how can that be?' One locals reaction to a new

Image

Crews continue search and recovery mission

Image

Parents voice concerns on social media after Wednesday night school threat

Image

The Latest information from the investigation at Terre Haute South

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road