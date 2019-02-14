Speech to Text for Crews continue search and recovery mission

now we move to our other top story tonight... crews have just left the scene of a search and recovery mission at fairbanks park.. that's where witnesses say a man jumped into the river. it's a story we first broke for you right here last night... this morning-- police gave us a new look into their investigation. police first believed they were searching for a woman. but after a possible family member to the victim came forward... they now believe it is a man. news 10s richard solomon has been following this story for you all day. he's live at the scene right now.. he has more on the search... crews are still searching for the man. i spoke with conservation officers this morning about the search. they use sonar technology to locate objects and people. they search the bottom of the river bed. officers say if someone were to drown they'd sink to the bottom. they wouldn't follow the current of the river. the water has been cold. the cold temperatures can impact a person's motor skills. the current on the bottom of the river is much slower than it is on the top. this has helped crews focus on certain areas. i spoke with one woman today who was at the park earlier today during the search. "it's sad...i mean... i don't "it's sad...i search. "it's sad...i mean... i don't "it's sad...i search. "it's sad...i mean... i don't know i just i think its awful but i hope they don't quit searching until they find him " the search is not over. search teams have not found the missing person in the river. we will continue following this story.. we'll have any new developments at 10 on my fox 10.. at 11 on nightwatch. reporting in vigo county im news