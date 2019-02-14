Speech to Text for Parents voice concerns on social media after Wednesday night school threat

a threat has a school a school threat has left a community on edge.. - "all the teachers are nervous, all the students are nervous." many parents and students are echoing the same thoughts today. - "i'm not taking any chances." - "they threaten other kids and they hurt other kids without thinking of the consequences." school leaders and the police are doing what they can to protect precious lives. - "we believe our schools are safe today." - "these investigators are also parents and they have kids at these schools." one thing is certain... "it's just... it's a serious matter."> that investigation is topping our newscast at this hour.. it comes along with an update on a search and recovery mission at fairbanks park in terre haute. we are continuing all of that team coverage for you tonight... crews are out right now waiting to give you the very latest. news 10s richard solomon is live at fairbanks park. that's where crews have just wrapped up their for the day. meanwhile, patrece dayton and garrett brown are standing by..with more on the school threat investigation. that's where we start our team coverage tonight... patrece joins us live from the vigo county school corporation with what's new on the investigation. vigo county school leaders are working closely with police to get to the bottom of who made last night's social media threat. the threat was aimed at terre haute south high school... detectives worked through the night to try and trace the i-p address of the threat. and late this morning...police gave us the latest on their investigation during a press conference. first...they traced the i-p address to a home in terre haute. when police went there...there were 3 adults and 3 juveniles living there. we do not know if those kids went to the school. chief shawn keen said no firearms were found inside the home... but they did confiscate all electronic equipment.. including phones..and laptops. investigators are combing through that equipment right now. but they say it will take some time. police say the family is cooperating. they are not calling them suspects...only that they are questioning them. of course we will continue to speak with police about what they find... and if anyone is arrested. reporting live from the vigo county school corporation building.. im patrece dayton.. im patrece building.. im patrece dayton..