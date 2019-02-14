Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

The Latest information from the investigation at Terre Haute South

Police gave us the latest on their investigation

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:19 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for The Latest information from the investigation at Terre Haute South

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a threat has a school a school threat has left a community on edge.. - "all the teachers are nervous, all the students are nervous." many parents and students are echoing the same thoughts today. - "i'm not taking any chances." - "they threaten other kids and they hurt other kids without thinking of the consequences." school leaders and the police are doing what they can to protect precious lives. - "we believe our schools are safe today." - "these investigators are also parents and they have kids at these schools." one thing is certain... "it's just... it's a serious matter."> that investigation is topping our newscast at this hour.. it comes along with an update on a search and recovery mission at fairbanks park in terre haute. we are continuing all of that team coverage for you tonight... crews are out right now waiting to give you the very latest. news 10s richard solomon is live at fairbanks park. that's where crews have just wrapped up their for the day. meanwhile, patrece dayton and garrett brown are standing by..with more on the school threat investigation. that's where we start our team coverage tonight... patrece joins us live from the vigo county school corporation with what's new on the investigation. vigo county school leaders are working closely with police to get to the bottom of who made last night's social media threat. the threat was aimed at terre haute south high school... detectives worked through the night to try and trace the i-p address of the threat. and late this morning...police gave us the latest on their investigation during a press conference. first...they traced the i-p address to a home in terre haute. when police went there...there were 3 adults and 3 juveniles living there. we do not know if those kids went to the school. chief shawn keen said no firearms were found inside the home... but they did confiscate all electronic equipment.. including phones..and laptops. investigators are combing through that equipment right now. but they say it will take some time. police say the family is cooperating. they are not calling them suspects...only that they are questioning them. of course we will continue to speak with police about what they find... and if anyone is arrested. reporting live from the vigo county school corporation building.. im patrece dayton.. im patrece building.. im patrece dayton..
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 44°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Art for my Heart kicks off in Terre Haute

Image

'More than 40% of people don't know about Auschwitz..how can that be?' One locals reaction to a new

Image

Crews continue search and recovery mission

Image

Parents voice concerns on social media after Wednesday night school threat

Image

The Latest information from the investigation at Terre Haute South

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Team Coverage: The latest information on the threat at South HS

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Noon Update: Rescue workers continue searching for a person in the Wabash River

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road