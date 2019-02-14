Speech to Text for Team Coverage: The latest information on the threat at South HS

at five continues to follow "2"-top stories for you at this hour. we have "new information" on both! we begin now.. "with terre haute police".. bus "processing digital equipment". "phones" and "computers" were taken from a home.. that they believe may be involved in a threat "against a local high school". we 1st told you about that threat "last night" "on news 1 nightwatch". now.. "police" have several people "they're questioning". news 10's "patrece dayton".. joins us now "live" from outside the vigo county school corporation administration building with the "nuts and bolts" of what police are saying "right now". "patrece"... /////// as soon as leaders here at the school corporation building learned of the threat against terre haute south high school last night....they teamed up right away with terre haute police to try and get to the bottom of it. in fact, police detectives worked through the night to trace the i-p address where the social media threats originated from. police chief shawn keen held a press conference this morning. he told reporters that the i-p address came from a home in terre haute. that home had 3 adults and 3 juveniles inside. no word yet on whether those kids attended terre haute south. chief keen said the family is cooperating with police. they are being questioned...and investigators took all of their phones and any digital equiptment that had access to the internet. the chief said he does feel very comfortable saying the original threat came from that home. and investigators are processing all that equiptment as we speak...but it will take some time to get through it all. in the meantime...the chief talked candidly with reporters about how upseting a threat against children is for all of us in the community. //// "..i think any time you have a threat in the times that we live in now toward a school..ya know we care about our kids more than anything and you hear about a threat as a parent you're going to be really concerned..so i think any time someone makes a threat against our children it's gonna concern all of us..." ///////// we need to make you aware that the 6 people in the home...3 adults and 3 juveniles are only being questioned. they are not suspects at this time. and chief keen said officers did search the home for firearms...none were found! news 10's garrett brown went to terre haute south high school to talk to parents and students about the threat. our live team coverage continues now with garrett brown... that's right patrece.. i'm here live at terre haute south vigo high school. that social media post was aimed for students and staff at this school. that post spread like wildfire.. forcing families to question whether or not to send their children to school. even with added security.. there were still many families who chose to keep their students home. reports into our newsroom indicate attendance was down trhoughout the corporation today. however.. that information has not been confirmed by school leaders. the threat has caused a mixed bag of feelings and emotions. ////// ////// "i texted with some of my other friends and they decided not to take their kids to school. then i heard from some other friends that work here that with the school district and they said they had it pretty much under control." //////// more reaction.. at