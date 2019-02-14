Thursday Afternoon Weather

Clear

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 2:31 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 2:31 PM
highs today top out at 52. there's a slight chance of rain just after dark tonight, colder and a low at 24. then, mainly sunny tomorrow, maybe some afternoon flakes and a high at 31. best chances for snow show up tomorrow night; some minor accumulations could be possible by saturday morning.
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 55°
Cloud and mild. Evening rain and flakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

