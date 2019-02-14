Speech to Text for Noon Update: Rescue workers continue searching for a person in the Wabash River

report the threat. "news 10" remains on top of a river search that started after "6" yesterday evening. news 10's "richard solomon" joins us now "live". he has new information.. including a change in the description of the person at the center of this search. ///////// < right now we're live at fairbanks park. brand new information for you right now.. conservation officers confirm with me that they are now searching for what they believe is a male.. with long hair in his 20s. now.. this is different from what witnesses say.. they thought they saw last night. they thought they saw a woman. if you follow me here i'm going to walk you through.. what the 3-witnesses told me they saw. they all say the same thing.. that in the early evening hours yesterday.. they saw a person come from the y area.. almost like this person was jogging. then.. that person stood by the dock.. took off a coat and jumped right into the water and at that point.. one of the witnesses called 9-1-1 and emergency crews have been searching ever since. they took a break in the overnight hours.. but started back at it at 8 a-m this morning. again.. crews have not found this person yet.. and we now know