Clear

Noon Update: Rescue workers continue searching for a person in the Wabash River

Crews continue to search for the missing person

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 12:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Noon Update: Rescue workers continue searching for a person in the Wabash River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

report the threat. "news 10" remains on top of a river search that started after "6" yesterday evening. news 10's "richard solomon" joins us now "live". he has new information.. including a change in the description of the person at the center of this search. ///////// < right now we're live at fairbanks park. brand new information for you right now.. conservation officers confirm with me that they are now searching for what they believe is a male.. with long hair in his 20s. now.. this is different from what witnesses say.. they thought they saw last night. they thought they saw a woman. if you follow me here i'm going to walk you through.. what the 3-witnesses told me they saw. they all say the same thing.. that in the early evening hours yesterday.. they saw a person come from the y area.. almost like this person was jogging. then.. that person stood by the dock.. took off a coat and jumped right into the water and at that point.. one of the witnesses called 9-1-1 and emergency crews have been searching ever since. they took a break in the overnight hours.. but started back at it at 8 a-m this morning. again.. crews have not found this person yet.. and we now know
Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 42°
Cloud and mild. Evening rain and flakes possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Noon Update: Rescue workers continue searching for a person in the Wabash River

Image

Haworth: “We believe our schools are safe today”

Image

Kadel's Hallmark prepares for last minute rush

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Police investigate potential threat against Vigo County high school

Image

Cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 52°

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

"It reeked havoc on us..." Virus takes out Vigo County Government computers

Image

Rescue workers continue searching for a woman in the Wabash River

Image

ISU baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road