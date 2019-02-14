Speech to Text for Haworth: “We believe our schools are safe today”

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 is news 10 is continuing coverage of two major stories this midday. that includes breaking news on a social media threat made toward a local high school. another story involves the search for a person in the wabash river.. but first... a person threatened to a person threatened to kill 14 students and three teachers at terre haute south vigo high school. news 10's alia blackburn has been talking with school leaders and law enforcement. she's at a press confernce right now. we want to get to abby kirk. she was at terre haute south live for news 10 this morning. now.. she's back in the newsroom after speaking with parents and students this morning. parents were lined up waiting to pick up their children this morning. one student i spoke to said there was only "6" students tha showed up to one of his classes that normally has more than 30 students. extra police are at terre haute south ---as well all other schools within the district today. school adminstrators and police say their number one priority is to keep these kids safe. superitendent jon....? the day... throughout follow for you continue to story we will this is a threat. validity of the determine the working to officers are right now---and got him."> baby. so i came if it was my school to see outside the school to see if it was my baby. so i came and got him."> right now---officers are working to determine the validity of the threat. this is a story we will continue to follow for you throughout the day... jon....? we're learning a press conference on the threat has just wrapped up. news 10's alia blackburn was there. she joins us live from the terre haute police department with the most up-to-date information. jon the press conference here just wrapped up. we've learned a lot in the past half hour. they questioned people of interest. police are taking this matter very seriously. news 10 also talked to vigo county jon the press conference here just wrapped up. we've learned a lot in the past half hour. they questioned people of interest. police are taking this matter very seriously. news 10 also talked to vigo county schools superintendent, dr. robert haworth. he gave us an update **before that press conference happened. we've heard from parents who said they kept their students home today. dr. haworth says he agrees your child's safety is a top priority. but.. he also wants parents to know this--- we believe our schools are safe today or we would not have had school. so we have law enforcement more so than normal in our secondardy buldings today. as alia mentioned... school officials and law enforcement are glad someone stepped up to