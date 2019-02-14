Clear

Kadel's Hallmark prepares for last minute rush

The store is offering a huge selection of cards, stuffed animals, and fudge!

Valentine's day is here! if you have found yourself forgetting or hurrying to buy those last minute gifts it's not too late. Kadel's Hallmark in Terre Haute was busy preparing for Thursday. The store is offering a huge selection of cards, stuffed animals, and they tell us their number one seller is fudge! They say this is the best gift for any of you sweet tooth lovers Kadel's was sweet enough to make us our very own personalized fudge shaped in a heart!
